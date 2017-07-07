Schweizer: We Need a Congressional Investigation with Subpoena Power to Probe John Podesta’s Russia Ties

Peter Schweizer, author of the best-selling book Clinton Cash and president of the Government Accountability Institute talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday regarding his recent New York Post piece calling for a Congressional investigation to look into ties between former Clinton campaign chief John Podesta and the Russian government.

From Schweizer’s piece:

During a heated Fox Business interview with Maria Bartiromo, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chief John Podesta made a series of misleading statements when questioned about his involvement in a company that received $35 million from the Russian government while Hillary served as secretary of state On Jan. 18, 2011, a small green-energy company named Joule Unlimited announced Podesta’s appointment to its board. Months later, Rusnano, a Kremlin-backed investment fund founded by Vladimir Putin, pumped $35 million into Joule. Serving alongside Podesta on Joule’s board were senior Russian official Anatoly Chubais and oligarch Ruben Vardanyan, who has been appointed by Putin to a Russian economic-modernization council.

Podesta has “essentially obfuscated and not been honest about this relationship,” said Schweizer today, adding, “It needs to be investigated and looked at.”

“He needs to go before a committee, raise his hand, give the oath, and answer these questions,” Schweizer said of Podesta after detailing various facts behind the transaction, including its timing, that make the issue worth pursuing for congressional investigators.

