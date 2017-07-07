Sonnie Johnson on How Hip Hop Is Positively Transforming Generations of Minorities

Conservative commentator, podcaster and writer Sonnie Johnson will be doing Sonnie’s Corner as a weekly feature for Breitbart News Daily. Today she was joined by Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow for a wide-ranging conversation on politics and culture, including how influential hip hop artists are inspiring capitalism and otherwise conservative values among new generations of minorities.
You can listen to Sonnie Johnson’s weekly podcast here.
Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.
LISTEN:
