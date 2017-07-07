SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sonnie Johnson on How Hip Hop Is Positively Transforming Generations of Minorities

by Dan Riehl7 Jul 2017Washington, DC0

Conservative commentator, podcaster and writer Sonnie Johnson will be doing Sonnie’s Corner as a weekly feature for Breitbart News Daily. Today she was joined by Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow for a wide-ranging conversation on politics and culture, including how influential hip hop artists are inspiring capitalism and otherwise conservative values among new generations of minorities.

