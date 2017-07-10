Gainor: Washington Post in ‘Full-On Attack Mode; No Separation Now Between Opinion and News’

Dan Gainor, vice president of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday regarding the week in media, including a Washington Post article that blames the Alexandria softball practice shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise on right-wing talk radio.

“Could they be any more obvious in attacking talk radio?” Gainor said of the Post’s story on the Scalise shooting. “And this is part of what the Washington Post has become now,” he continued.

Gainor said, “It’s the same newspaper that organized a children’s chorus just last week to sing Donald Trump’s tweets. It’s a newspaper that’s in full-on attack mode in everything they do.”

“There’s no separation now between opinion and news,” he added.

