SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Gainor: Washington Post in ‘Full-On Attack Mode; No Separation Now Between Opinion and News’

People line up outside the offices of The Washington Post on November 5, 2008 in Washington, DC to receive a special election edition of the newspaper, featuring the victory by US President-elect Barack Obama in the November 04 election. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)
KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images

by Dan Riehl10 Jul 2017Washington, DC0

Dan Gainor, vice president of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday regarding the week in media, including a Washington Post article that blames the Alexandria softball practice shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise on right-wing talk radio.

“Could they be any more obvious in attacking talk radio?” Gainor said of the Post’s story on the Scalise shooting. “And this is part of what the Washington Post has become now,” he continued.

Gainor said, “It’s the same newspaper that organized a children’s chorus just last week to sing Donald Trump’s tweets. It’s a newspaper that’s in full-on attack mode in everything they do.”

“There’s no separation now between opinion and news,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN:

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x