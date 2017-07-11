Marjorie Dannenfelser: Charlie Gard Case Shows U.S. Should Not Follow England on Health Care

President of the Susan B. Anthony List, Marjorie Dannenfelser, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday regarding the story of Charlie Gard, a British baby whose parents want to bring to the United States for potentially life-extending medical treatment.

Speaking of the legal process in Britain, said Dannenfelser, “this can become nothing other than a death panel. This is in fact what we have been debating and are concerned over in our own health care system. So, do we really want to follow England down the path that they have led in terms of health care?”

advertisement

“No, I think not,” she added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: