Fitton: Special Counsel Investigation ‘Should Be Called Off Because of What Comey Did’

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday to discuss allegations that memos from former FBI Director James Comey contained classified information. He also discussed Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s links to Russia.

Said Fitton of the Comey memos, “he ought to be under legal investigation because of this. You’re not allowed to take government records from a government agency without permission, especially as an outgoing employee and one of the reasons someone in a sensitive position like Comey isn’t supposed to do that is because the material could be sensitive, or classified. And evidently, it was.”

“There are all sorts of potential crimes Mr. Comey committed, for which he needs to be seriously investigated,” he added.

Pointing out that special counsel Robert Mueller and Comey are good friends, Fitton continued, Mueller “despite all appearance issues continues to rely on Mr. Comey as a witness and doesn’t think his friendship gets in the way of any investigation, here’s a classic example of why it would.”

“Frankly,” said Fitton of the investigation, “the whole thing should be called off because of what Comey did.”

