Gorka: Clinton Campaign Sent Operatives to Ukraine Embassy to Influence Election

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (L) meets with Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko (R) at the Intercontinental Hotel on September 19, 2016 in New York City. Clinton is meeting with foreign leaders that are attending the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

by Dan Riehl12 Jul 2017

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Trump, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday about the declaration of victory over ISIS in Mosul, the efforts of some states to challenge Trump’s travel ban despite a ruling by the Supreme Court, as well as efforts by Ukrainian officials to help Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Regarding the latest news of a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, Gorka said, “Let’s compare that to the DNC, to the Hillary campaign that actually sends one of its operatives to the Ukrainian embassy to collect oppo research, to actually collect it and then coordinates with members of that foreign government attacks on our campaign.”

“So again,” continued Gorka, “the news media would have you look at something that doesn’t exist, while the actual real news story is never given any time on channels such as CNN.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN:

