Andrew McCarthy: Russia Lawyer Meeting Possible Attempt by Putin to Blackmail Trump

Andrew C. McCarthy, Senior Fellow at National Review and former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday regarding the testimony of Christopher Wray before the Senate pursuant to his confirmation as FBI Director. He also discussed his National Review op-ed on Don Trump, Jr.’s emails and calls for impeachment of President Trump.

As to the meeting between Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer, McCarthy said, “My suspicion about it for what it’s worth is that it’s going to get worse because I think what was probably happening here, and this is my speculation, is that Putin was not trying so much to help Trump and hurt Clinton as to try to destabilize the American regime, which is what he is always about.”

“I think this is more probably of an effort to blackmail the Trump campaign than it was to hurt Hillary Clinton in any way,” added McCarthy.

