Pro-Life Leader: The State Is Literally Holding Charlie Gard Hostage

President of Students for Life of America, Kristan Hawkins, discussed Charlie Gard’s parents’ fight to extend his medical treatment in face of a British court order with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday.

Hawkins said, “From our perspective, a hospital is refusing to grant Charlie’s parents the ability to take their son out of the hospital. They are literally holding him (as a) hostage of the state.”

Hawkins went on to discuss the current state of the story and the parents’ struggle in detail.

