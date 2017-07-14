DeSantis: Looks like Mueller Hired Democratic National Committee Legal Department to Investigate Trump

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Sirius XM host Alex Marlow discussed with Breitbart News Daily on Friday the congressman’s call for an investigation into possible leaks of classified information by former FBI Director James Comey, as well as special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“It’s been frustrating because you’ve seen from the start of this presidency an unprecedented amount of leaking of very sensitive information,” said DeSantis. “The Flynn leaks with the FISA intercepts, I haven’t heard anybody being investigated for that. Then you have Comey. Put aside the classified information for a second. He’s taking notes and then leaking that to the press. Can you imagine if a run-of-the-mill FBI agent is investigating his case, that’s just doing his job, taking notes, and then decides he’s going to just leak all this to journalists? That would be totally unacceptable.”

“And then when you add the fact that you may have classified information, so he weaponized the leaking of his memo in order to trigger a special counsel. Incredibly, he admitted that under oath,” DeSantis noted. “And he may have been willing to compromise classified information just to settle this vendetta against the president. That is a major, major deal, and I think that needs a full vetting.”

“In Congress, we’ve been trying to get the memos,” he said. “Former Chairman of the Oversight Committee Jason Chaffetz, he wanted the memos, and he said Comey was very standoffish about the memos. He did not want to talk about them, and so Congress had difficulty getting those. But certainly the Justice Department has got to look at this, and so we’re going to be actually sending a letter soon, we’re going to get a lot of my colleagues to join, asking the Justice Department to take this up, but then also report to Congress what has been done to deal with not only Comey, but all the leaking that you’ve seen throughout the bureaucracy.”

“I’ve never excused leaks in the past. If some bureaucrat thinks the government is behaving poorly, they leak to the New York Times. To me, I think that’s still wrong because you’re not a law unto yourself. But the character of the leaks since this president has taken office are different. They’re now being weaponized for political purposes to basically attack the president, and that is a major, major issue that needs to be dealt with by the Department of Justice,” he argued.

Marlow asked if DeSantis thought the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller was credible, noting that Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said on Wednesday’s Breitbart News Daily that it should be called off.

DeSantis took note of “all the prosecutors he’s brought in, and it’s almost as if he just hired the legal department at the Democratic National Committee.”

“I mean, you have all these maxed-out donors to Hillary Clinton. Could he not find one Republican?” he complained. “I’m not saying you can’t be a good prosecutor if you donate to a Democrat or a Republican or whatever. But it’s just odd that the people he’s bringing in are all on one side of the fence. The law firm he pulled all these from, they have some very strong Republicans who are very accomplished that he could have asked, but he didn’t do that.”

“The people I’ve talked to say Mueller’s just politically tone deaf, that that’s just not how he operates,” he added. “Nevertheless, some of these people who have been brought in, I think, are big problems. When you have somebody who was doing legal work for the Clinton Foundation, of all places, now you’re going to put her in a special counsel’s office to investigate the Trump administration? I think it’s a big problem.”

“We shouldn’t have had a special counsel to begin with because there’s still, after all this – even after all this stuff with the Don Jr. meeting – there’s still not evidence of a criminal offense, and that really is the trigger,” DeSantis argued.

“I’m concerned about the people that are being staffed, and I’m concerned about really a lack of focus in the investigation,” he said. “If it’s just ‘find something,’ that’s not really the way we do business in the United States. I mean, if you’re under investigation for something, okay, you do what you gotta do, but you don’t just pick somebody and say, ‘Oh, well, we’re just going to find whatever we can on him.’”

