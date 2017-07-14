SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sonnie Johnson: Linda Sarsour to Headline Hip-Hop Concert

Linda Sarsour speaks onstage during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. . (photo credit:THEO WARGO/GETTY IMAGES/AFP)
THEO WARGO/GETTY IMAGES/AFP

by Dan Riehl14 Jul 2017Washington, DC0

Conservative commentator, podcaster and writer Sonnie Johnson discusses the news that the keynote speaker at the 13th Annual Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival will be activist Linda Sarsour.

Johnson does Sonnie’s Corner as a weekly feature for Breitbart News Daily.

You can listen to Sonnie Johnson’s weekly podcast here.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN:

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x