Breitbart News Daily: Made in America

On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Kip Eideberg, the vice president of Public Affairs and Advocacy for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), will discuss “Made in America Week” at the White House and AEM’s “I Make America” project.

advertisement

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will discuss the healthcare bill, as well as the latest developments at HUD.

Jenny Beth Martin of Tea Party Patriots will also weigh in on the Senate healthcare bill and the House GOP’s plans to release their new budget.

We’ll also hear from legendary Boston Red Sox ace Curt Schilling, the host of Breitbart radio’s Whatever It Takes.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.