Gainor: Scarborough ‘Gets Paid His 30 Pieces of Silver from MSNBC to Bash Conservatives’

Dan Gainor, Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss the media’s obsessive coverage of Donald Trump Jr., Russia, and other media topics, including MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

Scarborough recently claimed he is leaving the Republican Party.

“Basically,” said Gainor, “the only people who care about Morning Joe are in New York or Washington, D.C. The entirety of the rest of the world doesn’t give a darn about what he says or how he thinks. Why doesn’t anybody care what Morning Joe thinks?”

Gainor continued, “He hasn’t been a conservative for years. Whether he’s Republican, or not, he basically gets paid his 30 pieces of silver from MSNBC to bash conservatives. There’s a whole marketplace filled with people, Jen Rubin and others, who exist only to bash the Right.”

“He’s meaningless and mindless,” Gainor said of Scarborough, adding, and “Mika is worse. You have to go pretty far into TV to find someone who is as useless as she is. It’s an insipid liberal show on an insipid liberal network. And people on Capitol Hill, particularly the people who pretend to have an “R” after their name need to wake up and stop paying attention to it.”

“People don’t realize how much this show sets the press agenda,” said Gainor.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

