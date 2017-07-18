SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Jenny Beth Martin: Death of Healthcare Bill ‘a Major Step in the Right Direction’ Toward Full Repeal

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. McConnell said Saturday Congress will act early next year to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law, but delay the changes as Republicans try to come up with an alternative. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

by Dan Riehl18 Jul 2017Washington, DC0

Jenny Beth Martin, co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday regarding the Senate’s healthcare vote delay and House GOP plans to release its new budget.

“I think it is extremely good news,” said Martin of the failure of the GOP’s current healthcare bill. “The fact that the president and Senator McConnell are saying that they want clean repeal is positive for everyone across this country who has worked tirelessly over the years to first stop and now repeal Obamacare.”

Added Martin, “I think we’re headed in the right direction. We still have to make sure that the regulations are repealed, in addition to the taxes of Obamacare. This is a major step in the right direction.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN:

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x