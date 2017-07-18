Jenny Beth Martin: Death of Healthcare Bill ‘a Major Step in the Right Direction’ Toward Full Repeal

Jenny Beth Martin, co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday regarding the Senate’s healthcare vote delay and House GOP plans to release its new budget.

“I think it is extremely good news,” said Martin of the failure of the GOP’s current healthcare bill. “The fact that the president and Senator McConnell are saying that they want clean repeal is positive for everyone across this country who has worked tirelessly over the years to first stop and now repeal Obamacare.”

Added Martin, “I think we’re headed in the right direction. We still have to make sure that the regulations are repealed, in addition to the taxes of Obamacare. This is a major step in the right direction.”

