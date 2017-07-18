SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Kip Eideberg: American Manufacturers Need U.S. Infrastructure Advantage We Let Crumble

To kick off what the White House is calling "Made in America" week, products made in various U.S. states were displayed at the White House. President Trump had a seat at the wheel of one of those products, a fire truck.
by Dan Riehl18 Jul 2017Washington, DC0

Kip Eideberg, vice president of public affairs and advocacy for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday regarding “Made in America Week” at the White House, improving America’s infrastructure, and AEM’s “I Make America” project.

While discussing a potential infrastructure bill, Eideberg said, “We used to have an infrastructure advantage in this country. We used to have the best infrastructure in the world, which gave companies that make things in America a great advantage over other economies, and we’ve let that infrastructure advantage crumble.”

He said that he was still optimistic that the White House and congressional Republicans will “do something serious about it” soon.

