Breitbart News Daily: Austin Ruse on ‘Fake Science’

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Austin Ruse will discuss his new book Fake Science: Exposing the Left’s Skewed Statistics, Fuzzy Facts, and Dodgy Data.

advertisement

Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state and vice chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, will recap the Commission’s first meeting and the agenda going forward.

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton will discuss his op-ed calling for the U.S. to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

Breitbart’s Sonnie Johnson will offer her weekly pop culture update.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.