Rep. Jim Jordan: We Have to Repeal Failing Obamacare at Some Point; ‘Let’s Just Get It Done’

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 15: A protester wears a Repeal Obamacare button on his hat during a Freedom Works rally against the proposed GOP health care plan at Upper Senate Park across from the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of protesters with the conservative group Freedom Works held a rally in opposition of the proposed GOP health care plan. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

by Dan Riehl20 Jul 2017Washington, DC0

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday about the need for Congress to vote on a clean repeal of Obamacare.

Jordan said, “To fix this mess, we’re going to have to repeal Obamacare at some point. Let’s just get it done.”

He also argued that repealing Obamacare first would give Congress an incentive to come up with a real solution. “Once you repeal it and you have this two-year phase-out, this off-ramp time, then there’s an incentive for Democrats and Republicans to actually come together.”

Pointing out that Obamacare is falling apart, Jordan added, “That’s why it’s so important to go back to exactly what we told the American people. I always say we make this job too complicated. Do what you said you would do. We told them we’d repeal it, then replace it. So, let’s repeal it, and then replace it.”

