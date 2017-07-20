Rep. Jim Jordan: We Have to Repeal Failing Obamacare at Some Point; ‘Let’s Just Get It Done’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday about the need for Congress to vote on a clean repeal of Obamacare.

Jordan said, “To fix this mess, we’re going to have to repeal Obamacare at some point. Let’s just get it done.”

advertisement

He also argued that repealing Obamacare first would give Congress an incentive to come up with a real solution. “Once you repeal it and you have this two-year phase-out, this off-ramp time, then there’s an incentive for Democrats and Republicans to actually come together.”

Pointing out that Obamacare is falling apart, Jordan added, “That’s why it’s so important to go back to exactly what we told the American people. I always say we make this job too complicated. Do what you said you would do. We told them we’d repeal it, then replace it. So, let’s repeal it, and then replace it.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: