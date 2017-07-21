‘Fake Science’: Book Debunks Peer Review Scam

Author and Breitbart News contributor Austin Ruse spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday regarding his new book, Fake Science: Exposing the Left’s Skewed Statistics, Fuzzy Facts, and Dodgy Data.

The quote below is from the book notes on Amazon:

advertisement

You’d think we were living in the golden age of science and reason. But the truth is far more sinister, says Austin Ruse. We’re actually living in the age of the low information voter, easily mislead by all-too-convincing false statistics and studies. In Fake Science, Ruse debunks so-called “facts” used to advance political causes one after the other, revealing how poorly they stand up to actual science.

Regarding the work he does at the United Nations, Ruse told Marlow, “I run into fake science all the time on the life and family issues. And then in all of the articles I wrote for Breitbart over the years, a whole lot of that was debunking the fake science that the left throws at us.”

“When they intone science in their white coats,” added Ruse, “we’re supposed to sit down and shut up.”

Ruse said global warming is the most prominent example of “fake science.”

“The chapter I wrote on global warming is called “Global Warming Is Real, and It Is Good.” What I mean by that is, yes, the earth has warmed since the Little Ice Age, not a lot, a little. And the implications for that are actually quite good.”

He continued, “It’s good for agriculture, for instance. But the fake science comes in when they begin to talk about Michael Mann’s hockey stick, for instance – utterly fake science. He postulated that global temperature took off like a rocket at one point. But he was able to achieve that only by taking out a key part of history, which is called the Medieval Warm Period.”

“Flowing from that are also fake claims. We’re supposed to be out of polar bears by now,” said Ruse. “That’s what Al Gore said in his movie.”

As for peer review, Ruse said, “There are a couple of ways that “peer reviewed” is a scam. First of all, a conservative can’t get peer reviewed because they’re conservative. Ruse cited a work on sexuality and gender by Lawrence S. Mayer and Paul R. McHugh in the New Atlantis as an example. “But because the New Atlantis is not peer reviewed, their work has been dismissed out of hand,” said Ruse.

Ruse also cited a number of recent scandals in the peer review process, including “bad data or outright fraud” that have forced retractions.

Fake Science: Exposing the Left’s Skewed Statistics, Fuzzy Facts, and Dodgy Data is available here.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: