Caddell: Deep State Is Willing to Risk U.S. National Security to Damage Trump

Pat Caddell joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss the reaction to Sean Spicer’s resignation, possible conflicts of interest for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and the dangerous leaks coming from his office, as well.

Caddell said what is going on with Mueller is “very disturbing,” adding, “that office is beginning to leak like a sieve. It is like Washington. This president has got to do something.”

advertisement

Caddell called the leaks “a super felony if you will. A super breach of national security. These people, the deep state, to achieve their political end are willing to endanger the national security of this country.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: