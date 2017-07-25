SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dannenfelser: Authoritarian Single-Payer System Led to Charlie Gard Situation

by Dan Riehl25 Jul 2017Washington, DC0

President of the Susan B. Anthony List, Marjorie Dannenfelser, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow Tuesday regarding Charlie Gard’s parents ending their legal bid to try and continue medical treatment for son Charlie.

Said Dannenfelser, “One thing that is really very clear is that when you move to the single-payer system, you have an authoritarian system set-up right before your very eyes that leads to tragedies potentially like the Charlie Gard situation.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

