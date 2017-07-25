SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Michael Steele: Sessions ‘Personification of Loyalty’ to Trump Personally and Policy-wise

by Dan Riehl25 Jul 2017Washington, DC0

Former Republican National Committee Chairman and co-host of “Steele & Ungar” on SiriusXM POTUS 124, Michael Steele, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday regarding the Democrats lame new slogan “Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future,” President Trump’s hiring of Anthony Scaramucci, and Jared Kushner’s testimony before Congress, among other topics.

Steele also discussed the controversy surrounding President Trump and his recent public statements regarding Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Said Steele of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, “This guy is the personification of loyalty and for you (Trump) to go out and treat him and diss him that way, particularly the way he has in the last few days … is something I think the President just needs to stop.”

Steele also pointed out that Trump himself had said he wanted to lay off of Hillary Clinton after the November election and Trump is using it now as nothing more than “a distraction” to go after Sessions.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

