Peter Schweizer: 8,400 Double Voters in 2016 Election Should Be Prosecuted for Felony

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 8: Maryjane Medina, 18, a first time voter, walks up to polling booth to cast her vote at a polling station set-up at Watts Towers Arts Center on November 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

by John Hayward25 Jul 20170

Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President Peter Schweizer, also a Breitbart News senior editor-at-large, discussed a new report on Tuesday’s Breitbart News Daily. The report documents 8,400 cases of double voting in the 2016 election.

“We took an extremely conservative metric, and we hired a data company and said, “Let’s look at who actually voted in 2016, and can we find people that had the same first name, middle name, last name, date of birth, and the data company has access to partial Social Security numbers?” Schweizer said of the GAI’s methodology.

“Can we find examples of people who double voted, just using that metric? Because if all those things line up, the data company tells you it’s basically 100 percent it’s the same person,” he said.

“We were able to get data from 20 states, and we found 8,400 examples where those metrics matched,” Schweizer revealed.

“This is the floor, Alex. The absolute number of double voters is undoubtedly much, much higher,” he told SiriusXM host Alex Marlow. “What it shows is, this is a serious problem, and it needs to be investigated, and these people need to be prosecuted because it’s a felony.”

