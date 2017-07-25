Peter Schweizer: Most Democrats Fail to Take Vital Precautions Against Fraudulent Foreign Donations

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer appeared on Tuesday’s Breitbart News Daily with SiriusXM host Alex Marlow to discuss a report from his Government Accountability Institute that reveals most Democrats do not employ the security codes needed to block foreign donations to their political campaigns.

Schweizer clarified that the security code in question is the CVV code commonly found on the backs of credit cards.

“If you make a transaction on Amazon, if you went to Barack Obama’s campaign website in 2012 and wanted to buy a sweatshirt, you’d have to put in the Social Security number, your name, your address, and that CVV code because they want to make sure that you actually possess the card and you’re not using a fraudulent card for the transaction,” he explained.

“Well, those are not required on the vast majority of Democrat congressional campaign websites,” he said.

“It used to be a much higher number,” he continued. “It’s now a much lower number: less than ten percent require it. To her credit, Hillary Clinton in 2016 did require it.”

“The point is, Alex, it creates a vulnerability because if you are a foreign entity or a domestic entity, and you want to make numerous multiple contributions above a limit under assumed names, if you don’t have that credit card provision on there, you can’t prevent those kinds of fraudulent donations,” Schweizer told Marlow.

“It’s a real problem. It’s a problem that it’s hard to know exactly how much money is flowing into our elections. We know in 2008 the Washington Post found that the Obama campaign did not require this CVV and credit card security, and they documented tens of thousands of dollars in illicit donations. The number was undoubtedly higher,” he recalled.

“It’s just a clear-cut example of good, clean government practice that we ought to require. All people running for federal office need to have this basic credit card security,” Schweizer urged.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern.