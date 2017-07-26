Rep. DeSantis: Political Class Exempting Themselves from Costly Obamacare Provisions

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday to talk about the Senate healthcare debate and why Congress should not be exempt from Obamacare.

DeSantis recently addressed the issue on the House floor, saying, “Republicans have promised for years to repeal and replace Obamacare, yet this effort has seemed to stall in the Senate. The best way to restart the Obamacare repeal process is simple: make Congress live under it. The president can make this happen.”

“Make members live under Obamacare as written. If you make them live under Obamacare, my guess is that they will vote to quickly repeal Obamacare,” he continued.

DeSantis said Wednesday, “It’s frustrating because we can put our money where our mouth is in terms of Obamacare because Congress is supposed to be in these exchanges under the law. There was an amendment offered by Grassley back in 2010 for that.”

“What happened was,” he continued, “President Obama, Pelosi, Reid, they did an administrative rule, and it was acquiesced by the Republican leadership at the time, too, to effectively exempt Congress from the effects of that provision. Congress is in its own special exchange in D.C. You get massive employer subsidies.”

“The average American is prohibited from getting an employer contribution, so this whole thing is not following the law, and it’s an example of the political class exempting itself when the laws they pass are inconvenient for them.”

