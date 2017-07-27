Perkins: ‘The Military Has Never Been About Equality’; It’s About ‘Fighting and Winning Wars’

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday to discuss President Trump’s reversal of an Obama-era policy by banning transgender people from military service, the Obamacare repeal effort, and other news.

Asked about the issue of equality as regards Trump’s transgender ban, Perkins said, “The military has never been about equality; the military’s been about fighting and winning wars. I had to sweat it to get into the Marine Corps because I have flat feet.”

“The idea that excluding people is something new, that’s always been the process of the military,” added Perkins, citing several medical issues that can prevent an individual from serving in the armed forces.

