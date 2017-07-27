Perkins: I Was Told the GOP’s 2015 Obamacare Repeal Was Only ‘a Messaging Vote’

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council (FRC) joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday to discuss President Trump’s reversal of an Obama-era policy by banning transgender people from military service, the Obamacare repeal effort, and other news.

Perkins said the FRC is for a clean repeal of Obamacare. “That’s what we advocated for from the beginning,” he said.

“We worked back in 2015 to get that repeal through. I worked with Majority Whip Steve Scalise to help craft the language on Planned Parenthood and get that into reconciliation,” said Perkins.

Added Perkins, “It passed, went to the president, and I’ve had a couple of conversations with some senators who said, ‘Well, that was a messaging vote.’ I said, ‘Really? You didn’t communicate that to the American people.'”

