Rep. King Gives Robust Defense of Sessions: Nobody Can Match the Job He’s Doing

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) discussed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Senate health care debate, multiple immigration bills recently passed by the House, and the Debbie Wasserman Schultz controversy with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday.

As regards Sessions, King said he “didn’t like the President’s tweets” regarding him, adding, “To do that to the stellar individual that Jeff Sessions is, I just want people to know I’ve worked with Jeff Sessions for a long time and that adds up to about 15 years altogether.”

advertisement

King continued, “I found that any time there was any issue that came up, Jeff Sessions’ default mechanism was to go back to the Constitution, to go to the rule of law, go to the proper structure of government, he is fundamentally so well grounded in the things that make this country great and I think he has a noble attitude about the approach that he brings as Attorney General and nobody in the country could match the job, or the skill set that Jeff Sessions brings to that job.”

Said King, “I regret that the tweets began and were repeated and my strongest urging to Attorney General Sessions is hold your ground, don’t leave that place America needs you.”

He also said he hopes any issues between Trump and Sessions are settled and the controversy can now blow over.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: