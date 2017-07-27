Rep. Steve King: What Happened to Money Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT Consultant Wired to Pakistan?

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) discussed on Thursday’s Breitbart News Daily with SiriusXM host Alex Marlow Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Senate healthcare debate, multiple immigration bills recently passed by the House, and the Debbie Wasserman Schultz controversy.

On the Wasserman Schultz matter concerning IT consultant Imran Awan, King said, “We do need to get this out, this investigation” into the establishment media. “I’ve been aware of this for several months, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz knew. She had to be aware, and she left this individual on her payroll.”

Reciting a litany of issues and potential crimes involving millions of dollars and the individuals involved, as well as their links to Schultz and other Democrats, King said, “I don’t want to just know that and the crimes that were committed here and bring them to justice, but I want to know where the money went in Pakistan and who it went to, and is that being used against Americans.”

Allegedly, the individuals involved potentially transferred millions of dollars to Pakistan.

King said he “didn’t like the president’s tweets” about Sessions, adding, “To do that to the stellar individual that Jeff Sessions is, I just want people to know I’ve worked with Jeff Sessions for a long time, and that adds up to about 15 years altogether.”

King continued, “I found that any time there was any issue that came up, Jeff Sessions’ default mechanism was to go back to the Constitution, to go to the rule of law, go to the proper structure of government. He is fundamentally so well grounded in the things that make this country great, and I think he has a noble attitude about the approach that he brings as attorney general, and nobody in the country could match the job or the skill set that Jeff Sessions brings to that job.”

King stated, “I regret that the tweets began and were repeated, and my strongest urging to Attorney General Sessions is, ‘Hold your ground. Don’t leave that place. America needs you.'”

He also said he hopes any issues between Trump and Sessions are settled and that the controversy can now blow over.

