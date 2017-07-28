Robert Spencer: Colleges Treat Conservatives as Enemies, But Would Welcome a Guantanamo Inmate Yelling Death to America

Robert Spencer, director of Jihad Watch, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Friday regarding his new book, “The Complete Infidel’s Guide to Free Speech (and Its Enemies)” and the steady erosion of free speech born by political correctness.

Said Spencer, “It is becoming impossible for people who are opposed to jihad terror and people who dissent from the leftist line in general from saying anything with any significant platform.”

Spencer said of the battle for free speech, “I spoke at three universities this past Spring and at every one it was as if Jack the Ripper was speaking. But I guarantee you that if a Guantanamo inmate showed up at any of those universities and started screaming death to America, he would have been welcomed as a hero.”

Having said the extreme left is winning the war on speech, he continued, “It’s just a fact that’s taken for granted widely that only one point of view is allowed on campuses today.”

