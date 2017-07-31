SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Gainor: Bannon Wisely Kept His Head Down and Beat Media’s Attempt to Get Him out of White House

Steve Bannon, Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to U.S. President Donald Trump, walks before Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a joint press conference at the White House on February 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. The two answered questions from American and Japanese press. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

by Dan Riehl31 Jul 2017Washington, DC0

Dan Gainor, vice president of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday regarding several issues, including the media’s ignoring of the Debbie Wasserman Schultz IT staffer scandal.

In discussing the recent media controversy involving the White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, Gainor cited Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon, stating, “For all that the press has tried to demonize Steve Bannon, they haven’t succeeded. He’s still there.”

Gainor continued, “They wanted desperately to get him out of the White House. And in fact, he seems to have done the wise and rational thing about keeping his head down and not trying to become too big a celebrity, remembering who the president is. And I think Scaramucci will remember that and focus on what are obvious communications problems.”

