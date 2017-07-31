Gainor: Debbie Wasserman Schultz Scandal Is a Story ‘the Press Doesn’t Want Out There’

Dan Gainor, vice president of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday about various issues, including the media’s ignoring of the Debbie Wasserman Schultz IT staffer scandal.

Gainor’s latest item at FoxNews.com reads:

Watching news outlets go out of their way to hide a potentially huge Democratic scandal is almost funny. So-called journalists are too busy covering presidential tweets to report on a topic that might embarrass their friends. Welcome to the Imran Awan-Debbie Wasserman Schultz scandal or Compugrab, as I like to call it. Awan was the top IT aide to Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. The FBI reportedly “seized smashed computer hard drives” from his home. He was “arrested trying to flee to Pakistan after wiring almost $300,000 to the country,” according to The Daily Caller, which has owned the story because it does actual news reporting.

Gainor said Monday, “This is a story that the press would generally like. But instead, when it came out when he was arrested, ABC and NBC ignored it completely in the first 24 hours.”

Gainor went on to say, “CBS covered it for all of 37 seconds and, of course, ended the story with their famous catchphrase anti-Muslim bigotry because that’s the allegation from his lawyer. The Washington Post did a story and took seven paragraphs before they got to the point of actually mentioning his connection to Democrats. So this is a story that the major press doesn’t want out there.”

In discussing the recent media controversy involving the White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, Gainor cited Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon, stating, “For all that the press has tried to demonize Steve Bannon, they haven’t succeeded. He’s still there.”

Gainor continued, “They wanted desperately to get him out of the White House. And in fact, he seems to have done the wise and rational thing about keeping his head down and not trying to become too big a celebrity, remembering who the president is. And I think Scaramucci will remember that and focus on what are obvious communications problems.”

