Breitbart News Daily: Chaos in Venezuela

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump, and Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy will discuss the situation in Venezuela, North Korea, and Russia.

David Bozell of For America will discuss the Bozell family’s response to Senator Jeff Flake’s new anti-Trump book bearing the same title as the 1960 classic Conscience of a Conservative, which L. Brent Bozell Jr. ghost-wrote for Senator Barry Goldwater.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week.

