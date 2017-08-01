SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Senate Candidate Matt Rosendale: We Wouldn’t Have ‘Catastrophe of Obamacare’ Without Jon Tester

Senate Banking Committee member Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., questions Wells Fargo Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, during the committee's hearing. Stumpf was called before the committee for betraying customers' trust in a scandal over allegations that employees opened millions of unauthorized accounts to meet aggressive sales targets. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

by Dan Riehl1 Aug 2017Washington, DC0

Matt Rosendale, Montana state auditor and Republican candidate for Senate, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday regarding the announcement of his candidacy for Senate in Montana. Rosendale is running against Democrat Jon Tester.

Rosendale put the blame for Obamacare squarely on Tester’s shoulders. “We can start right off with repeal. We would not have this catastrophe of Obamacare if it were not for Jon tester,” he said.

Asked if Tester’s voting record jibes with the deep red politics of Montana, Rosendale said, “He comes back, puts on a pair of Carhartts, and climbs in a John Deere tractor–and acts like he’s just one of us.”

Rosendale added, There’s not a lot of Jon Tester fans in Montana. They just don’t feel like he’s representing their ideals, their principles, their values.”

Rosendale described Tester as more of a creature of Washington now than of Montana.

“When we’ve got a fellow who comes back to Montana and walks around and tries to act like he’s a local farmer, then goes back to Washington, DC, and votes just like Chuck Schumer, it’s just not very productive for us.”

