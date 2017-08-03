SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Allen Roth: H.R. McMaster ‘at Odds’ with Trump on Iran Nuclear Deal

US President Donald Trump and National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base for Miami, Florida on June 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

by Dan Riehl3 Aug 2017Washington, DC0

Allen Roth, president of Secure America Now, talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Thursday regarding National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s role in the foreign policy decisions of President Trump’s administration.

Roth said, “McMaster and the National Security Council (NSC), there’s always a give and take as to what role the NSC plays in the development of foreign policy. Right now, we have a situation where McMaster appears to be at odds with the president, for example, on recertification of the Iran nuclear deal. He appears to be for recertification, which comes up every three months, and the president has clearly said that he’s opposed to it.”

Roth went on, “You have a situation where the president’s policies are not being put forth by the national security adviser. How long can this last? We don’t know.”

Roth encouraged those interested in supporting a grassroots effort to back the national security positions on which Trump campaigned to do so via his organization’s website.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN:

