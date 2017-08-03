Allen Roth: H.R. McMaster ‘at Odds’ with Trump on Iran Nuclear Deal

Allen Roth, president of Secure America Now, talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Thursday regarding National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s role in the foreign policy decisions of President Trump’s administration.

Roth said, “McMaster and the National Security Council (NSC), there’s always a give and take as to what role the NSC plays in the development of foreign policy. Right now, we have a situation where McMaster appears to be at odds with the president, for example, on recertification of the Iran nuclear deal. He appears to be for recertification, which comes up every three months, and the president has clearly said that he’s opposed to it.”

Roth went on, “You have a situation where the president’s policies are not being put forth by the national security adviser. How long can this last? We don’t know.”

