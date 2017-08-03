Breitbart News Daily: RAISE Act

On the Friday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam — the author of the new book No Go Zones: How Sharia Law Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You — will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) will discuss the RAISE Act, the nation’s first serious reform of our immigration system in decades. Senator Perdue introduced the legislation this week with Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR).

We’ll also hear from author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza about his new book The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left.

Brigitte Gabriel, founder and chairman of ACT for America and author of They Must Be Stopped: Why We Must Defeat Radical Islam and How We Can Do It, will discuss her organization’s plan to host a nationwide series of “America First” rallies on September 9.

Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Austin Petersen will talk about his campaign to challenge Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO).

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

