Rep. DeSantis: House GOP Working with Capitol Hill Police on Debbie Wasserman Schultz IT Scandal

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Thursday regarding Congress’s move towards a formal investigation into Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT scandal.

The Washington Free Beacon provides additional background:

advertisement

Congress is advancing an investigation into a growing scandal surrounding IT staffers working for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D., Fla.), who are accused of stealing sensitive computer equipment from House lawmakers’ offices, according to senior congressional sources who told the Washington Free Beacon the Democratic leader’s refusal to answer questions could “merit resignation.” Imran Awan, one of the staffers who worked for Wasserman Schultz and several other Democratic members of Congress, was arrested this week when trying to travel to Pakistan and charged with bank fraud after a months-long investigation that found he wired nearly $300,000 to that country. Several other staffers tied to Awan are the focus of an investigation into claims they stole sensitive equipment and illegally penetrated the House IT network.

Concerning Awan, DeSantis said Thursday, “Once this kind of blew up in February, the other Democrats who had employed some of these people, they let them go. But for some reason, Debbie Wasserman Schultz kept Imran on until he was arrested last week. And so the question is, he was affirmatively barred from accessing any type of information systems, yet he was employed with taxpayer dollars as an information security consultant. So how can that be acceptable?”

DeSantis also said he anticipates receiving a full briefing from Capitol Hill police on the matter in the near future.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: