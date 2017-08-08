Breitbart News Daily: Nuclear North Korea

On the Wednesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam — the author of the new book No Go Zones: How Sharia Law Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You — will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda.

We’ll hear from Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy and Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Trump, about the latest threats from North Korea and President Trump’s promise to meet those threats with “fire and fury.”

advertisement

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) will discuss his Senate campaign and his recent surge in the polls.

Judicial Watch attorney Michael Bekesha will discuss former Attorney General using an email alias, which she used to write about her tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton.

We’ll also hear from Pamela Geller, president of the American Freedom Defense Initiative (AFDI) and author of The Post-American Presidency: The Obama Administration’s War on America and Stop the Islamization of America: A Practical Guide to the Resistance. Geller will discuss Rep. J. Luis Correa (D-CA) hanging a painting in his office of the Statue of Liberty wearing a hijab.

Ryan Fournier, the chairman of Students for Trump, will discuss the state of the Trump movement on college campuses.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

Breitbart News Daily is the first live, conservative radio enterprise to air seven days a week. SiriusXM Vice President for news and talk Dave Gorab called the show “the conservative news show of record.”

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call into the show at: 866-957-2874.