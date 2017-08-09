Frank Gaffney: National Security Adviser McMaster ‘Disqualified’ by ‘Rank Insubordination to the President’

SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam asked Center for Security Policy President Frank Gaffney on Wednesday’s Breitbart News Daily about National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, who has been criticized for firing opponents of the Iran nuclear deal and being out-of-step with President Trump’s security policy in several areas.

Gaffney said he is “very much of the view that he’s the wrong man in that job at this time.”

advertisement

He argued that a clear case for “rank insubordination to the president” could be made against McMaster, citing his rejection of the term “radical Islamic terrorism,” which the president has repeatedly indicated he thinks is appropriate,” along with “policy differences on everything from Iran and Qatar and Syria and Afghanistan and Israel and the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Gaffney also agreed with Kassam that McMaster is “purging of the relatively few people who have been truly in the Trump camp who have worked for him, who have supported his policies, who have tried to help him advance them.”

“He has been surrounding the president with people who disagree with the president, in some cases, quite vehemently,” Gaffney observed. “Former Obama people, holdovers if you will, he refuses to acknowledge that that’s what they are. They agree with McMaster but are not supporting the president’s policies. Some of them, again, brought in, I think, for the purposes of opposing them.”

“I think this is nothing short of a coup d’etat, in terms at least of the president’s foreign and defense policies. They have been subverted by his National Security adviser and his minions. It must stop,” he declared.

Gaffney said the Center for Security Policy is launching “a series of profiles on these swamp creatures and the role that they’re playing, starting with Dina Habib Powell, a woman whom McMaster brought in as his number two, who is friends with Huma Abedin and Valerie Jarrett – just a clue as to perhaps her political orientation, and certainly the kinds of policy differences that I believe she has with the president that should be disqualifying.”

“Indeed, McMaster should be considered disqualified and should no longer be serving in that role. I hope that this is something Gen. Kelly will recognize and take steps to help the president effect,” Gaffney advised White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: