Geller: Rep. Correa’s Hijab Statue of Liberty Painting Is Offensive to Every Immigrant Fleeing Sharia Oppression

Pamela Geller, editor-in-chief of The Geller Report and president of the American Freedom Defense Initiative spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Wednesday regarding Rep. J. Luis Correa’s (D-CA) painting of the Statue of Liberty wearing a hijab, which he has displayed in his California office.

Geller said, “The art implies that we’re all subjugated, and we are not, and that we all accept it, and we are not. It’s offensive to every freedom-loving American and immigrant, by the way, who is yearning to be free, who escaped the most brutal and extreme ideology on the face of the earth, the sharia.”

Geller also pointed out that she used a similar image on the cover of a book as a warning, not a sign of acceptance, and that Raheem Kassam’s new book, No Go Zones: How Sharia Law Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You, also uses a similar image on the cover.

“This congressman,” said Geller, “the message is that he’s standing in support of oppression, gender apartheid, female genital mutilation, and honor killing because that’s what that cloth coffin is. It’s a garment of oppression.”

