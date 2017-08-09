Judicial Watch: Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Docs Show Mostly Redactions and Media Collusion

Judicial Watch attorney Michael Bekesha joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam to discuss 413 pages of newly released Justice Department documents regarding the infamous Bill Clinton-Loretta Lynch tarmac meeting.

Saying that Judicial Watch did not believe the tarmac meeting only included discussion of “babies and golf,” Bekesha said, “We sent a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to ask for records about that meeting. Over a year later, we finally received some records, and most of them were blacked out. They took the black magic marker across different lines in the email to redact information so we can’t see what’s under it.”

He continued, “What we learned is that there are tons of pages of draft talking points between Justice Department officials and media folks trying to figure out what’s the attorney general going to say. Our big question now is, why is everything so complicated if they talked about just babies and golf? There shouldn’t have been a need for such redaction and such frantic emails.”

He also pointed out that “a lot of the reporters didn’t want to cover this story,” claiming in the emails their employer or their boss was forcing them to at least inquire about it.

They also show that Loretta Lynch used the alias “Elizabeth Carlisle” for official emails as attorney general. The emails were provided to Judicial Watch and the American Center for Law and Justice after they issued FOIA requests.

While saying that “this practice went on all throughout the Obama administration,” Bekesha said, “What the concern is, if she was using this email address, did she tell the people that were responding to records requests, ‘This is my email address. When someone like Judicial Watch asks for my emails, don’t forget to search Elizabeth Carlisle’s email account'”?

“We don’t know if that was happening,” Bekesha continued. “We don’t know if anybody knew that was her alias so that we could make sure that those records are being produced and made available to the public. It raises more questions that the Justice Department doesn’t share, or just doesn’t answer. The Justice Department didn’t come out and say, ‘Here are some emails, but that Elizabeth Carlisle, that’s really Loretta Lynch’s emails.'”

Bekesha said, “The head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Lisa Jackson, used the name Richard Windsor. Eric Holder used Lew Alcindor for a period of time.” Lew Alcindor is basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s given name.

Bekesha pointed out that the broad use of aliases comes from “the same administration that allowed Hillary Clinton to use a private email server.”

“It’s nothing new for that administration,” he said. “Luckily, that administration is no longer in power.”

