Caddell: Republican Senate Didn’t Even Recess so Trump Could Make Recess Appointments

Pollster and political analyst Pat Caddell spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday regarding Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s complaints about President Trump’s expectations for a Republican Congress and the president’s tough talk on North Korea.

Caddell said, “The McConnell stuff, I found just amazing. I mean, McConnell’s talk the other day, so condescending to the president.”

advertisement

“What does he think we do here? Well, I don’t know, do you?” said Caddell, mimicking McConnell.

“I have no idea what these people do there,” he added.

Caddell also blasted Republicans in Congress for not having a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare on day one, saying they were caught off guard because they did not think Trump would win and have often been oppositional to him.

Said Caddell, “Look at what the Senate did. It didn’t even recess so he could appoint recess appointments. That’s what the Democrats would have done. All these positions he can’t move through the Senate, he could have appointed them the day they recessed. But they made sure he couldn’t. They stayed in session, technically.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: