‘Women for Trump’ PAC Chair Calls on Trump to Rescind Endorsement of Luther Strange in AL Sen Race

Thursday on SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Daily,” Amy Kremer, co-founder and co-chair of the political action committee “Women for Trump,” called on President Donald Trump to rescind his endorsement of Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), a candidate in next week’s U.S. Senate special election GOP primary in Alabama.

advertisement

Trump made his surprise endorsement of Strange, who is competing among a field of nine candidates, of which he, former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) are the front-runners.

Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

“I hope the president listens to what the base is telling him,” she said to “Breitbart News Daily” host Alex Marlow. “And it sure would be nice if he would respectfully rescind his endorsement. Mitch McConnell doesn’t have his best interests. The president needs to listen to the people and let Alabamians decide what’s happening here.”

In a statement a day earlier, Kremer said her group was “disappointed” in Trump’s decision and argued Trump shouldn’t have to “cut deals” with his own party to accomplish his agenda.

Last week, “Women for Trump” endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) in that race. According to the most recent polling, Strange, Brooks and Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore are in a dead heat vying for two spots in what will likely be a runoff contest held next month for the Republican nod.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor