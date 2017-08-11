Kris Kobach: RAISE Act Won’t Pass Unless Republicans Feel Heat from the Base

Kansas Secretary of State and Vice Chair of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity Kris Kobach spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday regarding the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (“RAISE”) Act and its potential impact on America’s immigration system.

“I think it has a shot,” Kobach said as to the passing of the act, adding, “I wouldn’t say a long shot, but the odds are against it right now unless the base and red state Republicans can feel the heat from their constituents.”

He repeatedly made it clear the act will not pass without active support from the Republican base.

“It looks at legal immigration, specifically green cards that we’ve been bringing into this country every year. And what many people don’t realize is that in the early 90s, we started doubling the number of green cards. These are legal permanent residents. Once they get in, they’re staying for the rest of your lives, and they eventually become citizens,” said Kobach.

He pointed out the number has gone from 500,000 to about one million a year, and “the vast majority of them, 14 out of 15, are low-skilled,” he said. “We’re bringing in unskilled poor people, and 51 percent of immigrants in the United States right now are going to welfare. So we’re bringing them in. They’re going almost immediately to the welfare system, and the American taxpayer is footing the bill,” he added.

Kobach said, “One of the things we have to do to get this country on the right footing again is we’ve got to reduce the importation of very low-skilled poor people in our legal immigration system, and so that’s what the RAISE Act is all about.”

“It cuts the number back down to 500,000 over a period of time, which was plenty,” added Kobach. He said the act addresses three basic questions regarding potential immigrants: is there a national security threat, will they displace American workers by driving down wages, and are they going to cost the taxpayers by going on the welfare rolls?

Kobach stated that “these are basic questions Americans have been asking throughout our history.”

