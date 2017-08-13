Breitbart News Daily: Charlottesville

On the Monday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of the Trump administration’s agenda and news of the day.

Breitbart’s Amanda House and Ian Mason will discuss their reporting live in Charlottesville, Virginia, on the tragic events there last weekend.

Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center, will discuss the media’s coverage of Charlottesville.

We’ll also hear from Milo Yiannopoulos, author of the bestselling book Dangerous.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) will discuss his campaign for U.S. Senate in Alabama as GOP primary voters there head to the polls this week.

Live from London, Rome, and Jerusalem, Breitbart correspondents will provide updates on the latest international news.

