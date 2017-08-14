Gainor: Establishment Media Failed in Charlottesville Coverage

Media Research Center Vice President of Business and Culture Dan Gainor joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Monday to discuss media coverage of events in Charlottesville, including an MSNBC guest who repeatedly called members of President Trump’s administration “Nazis.”

Gainor called Charlottesville “a tragedy made worse by media people who want to hype it,” pointing out several incidents of political violence coming from the left in America, which the media all but ignores.

“There were no highlights; there just weren’t any,” said Gainor of the media coverage. He went on to point out several instances where media have completely ignored violence from leftist groups.

“If you don’t call out political violence on the left and the right, then what you do is embolden whoever you don’t call out. Trump calls out both sides, and the media attack him for it,” said Gainor.

“The media did not want to call out political violence when it was done against Republicans during the campaign,” Gainor said, adding, “whether it’s riots in cities or the Black Lives Matter event in Minnesota that led to 21 police being injured, one with a fractured spine. Did that make national news? No, because it didn’t fit the narrative.”

