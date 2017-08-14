Mo Brooks Credits Coulter, Levin, Hannity, Ingraham for Keeping Him Competitive in AL Senate Race

Monday on SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Daily,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), a candidate in tomorrow’s U.S. Senate special election GOP primary in Alabama, credited some “conservative thought-leaders” for keeping him competitive in that race.

Brooks is up against former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore, Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) and six other candidates. They make up a field competing for the Republican nomination in an election to determine who will fill Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat once held by Jeff Sessions, now the U.S. Attorney General.

Brooks told host Alex Marlow that Strange’s allies were running $10 million in attack ads against him and that without the support of conservatives and groups, he would be “getting stomped” right now.

“That’s been counterbalanced by conservative thought-leaders,” Brooks said. “We’ve been endorsed by Laura Ingraham, Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, Ann Coulter, Tea Party Patriots, FreedomWorks, Gun Owners of America, Alabama congressman Mike Rogers, Congressman Mark Meadows – he’s the head of the House Freedom Caucus, Jim Jordan – former head, Lamar Smith, Women for Trump, Students for Trump – I mean this goes on and on and on. So here they are, Mitch McConnell, trying to portray me as an ally of Nancy Pelosi of all people, Mitch McConnell and Luther Strange trying to portray me as a supporter of the Islamic State. They really got an ad like that trying to portray me as in opposition to the United States military. That’s all craziness.”

“If I didn’t have these endorsements from conservative thought-leaders that would cause Alabama voters to take pause, I’d be getting stomped on right now,” he added. “But fortunately, I got a track record, i.e. how I voted, on one hand and the endorsements of America’s conservative thought-leaders that help rebut the ridiculous accusations and deceptive accusations of Mitch McConnell and Luther Strange.”

