Corey Stewart: Violent Left, Antifa Will Be Emboldened by Charlottesville

Corey Stewart, at-large chairman of the Board of County Supervisors in Prince Williams County, Virginia, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday regarding his run for a U.S. Senate seat in Virginia against Democrat Tim Kaine and discussed media coverage of recent events in Charlottesville.

While pointing out bias in media coverage of Charlottesville events and the lack of condemnation of violence by leftists, along with others, Stewart said, “The left, namely Antifa, is going to get emboldened. They already are.”

advertisement

“And the left never condemns their own people,” added Stewart. “It’s always the right. We always condemn ourselves.”

Stewart went on, “Not that some of these groups are our own people, but for some reason, we feel obliged to apologize for these neo-Nazis and these KKK guys. We have nothing to do with them.”

“But the left is very, very smart,” he added, “They never apologize for Antifa. And now, because Antifa has essentially gotten away with this, they come across as the good guys, even though they were violent. They’re going to continue to attack conservatives like the attack on Steve Scalise and others. It’s going to happen again.”

Stewart predicted there will be killings of conservatives by “these groups,” in large part because no one is standing up to criticize the violence on the left.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: