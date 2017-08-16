D’Souza: Racist Democrat Woodrow Wilson ‘a Pretty Good Candidate to Have His Statue Pulled Down’

Author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Wednesday regarding his new book The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left and also the Leftist-driven attacks on monuments.

In pointing out the deep-rooted ties between the American left, Nazism, and racism, D’Souza said, “Woodrow Wilson is almost single-handedly responsible for the revival of the Ku Klux Klan,” pointing out that Republicans had all but shut the Klan down prior to Wilson’s political ascendance.

advertisement

He continued, “For several years there was no Ku Klux Klan and then Woodrow Wilson in the early 20th century screened a pro-KKK movie in the White House and it instigated a Klan revival. The Klan even spread to states where it wasn’t there previously, states outside the South.”

“So, if anyone is going to be going on pulling down statues,” he added, “Woodrow Wilson is a pretty good candidate to have his statue pulled down.” Wilson was a Democrat.

There is more information available on D’Souza’s latest book here. And it can be purchased at this link.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: