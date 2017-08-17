Brandon Darby: Antifa Is the Resurgence of Anti-War Movement, Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter

Breitbart Texas Editor Brandon Darby provided some vital background on the violent Antifa group during his Thursday appearance on Breitbart News Daily with SiriusXM host Alex Marlow.

Darby noted that the “moderate left” and its media apparatus generally provides cover for their “extreme crazies.”

advertisement

“For instance, with MSNBC and Chuck Todd yesterday, when he had a man on who was writing a book about Antifa, and he allowed the man to talk about the importance of fighting racists in the street. He gave him the same credibility that you or I would give the head of the Democratic Party, or the head of the Republican Party if we had them on our show,” Darby said. “He allowed him to express his views in full and even gave him the last word. They rally around their crazies.”

He warned that the left’s current crusade will not end with knocking down some statues.

“This is very simple: These people have a far-left movement, and that far-left movement mobilizes and become something different every time there’s a need for it to happen. The liberals in mainstream media rally around, support, and provide cover for that extreme left movement, however it manifests.”

Darby described the same fringe group reinventing itself as the anti-war movement during the Bush years, Occupy Wall Street for the 2012 election cycle, Black Lives Matter in 2016, and Antifa now.

“It was largely the same people who were doing the same organizing, the same networks,” he said, describing Antifa as “the resurgence of Anti-Racist Action and a bunch of other extreme far-left groups who believe that it’s okay to go and use violence and intimidation to shut down racists.”

“If you look at the history of Anti-Racist Action, if you look at the history of these far-left groups, they routinely call everyone who’s in the GOP a racist,” he added. “They have a history of showing up, and protesting, and fighting against just Republicans in general. So when you have the mainstream media glorifying, deifying, justifying, or asking the question if it’s okay if these people use violence against actual Nazis or actual racists, we need to remember that they consider all of us to be racists, even though we’re not.”

Darby explained that the larger goal of this endlessly mutating movement is to attack the very foundations of American law and culture, most especially the Constitution itself.

“They’re already calling for anything with George Washington to be removed,” he noted. “What comes after that is any document created by these racists, any document these racists had a part in creating. They also need to be removed, because they’re vestiges of racism.”

“You have people who attack the Constitution, people who attack capitalism, people who attack free-market systems, and they keep finding new manners and new ways and new means to attack these things. These people believe that capitalism is a vestige of white supremacy. They believe that. Get into Critical Race Theory. These people believe that capitalism is, in fact, a result of white supremacy,” he warned.

“At some point, somebody is going to have to stand up and say, ‘You know what? You guys are crazy. You’re not going to remove our history. You’re not going to remove historical figures. We’re not going to do this anymore. You can do it now, or you can do it in two years, but ultimately it’s just going to continue to push and push and push, and go further and go further and go further, and it isn’t going to stop. Somebody is going to have to stop it,” he said.

Darby noted that when outlets like Breitbart News stand up to this relentless push from the left, they are attacked with advertiser boycotts.

“These people believe in using force, and intimidation, and economic intimidation to force you to accept and agree with their world-view, and not to say things they don’t like, and not to do things they don’t like. That’s who these people are. And ultimately, there’s going to be a conflict about it,” he predicted.

Darby highlighted the danger of mainstream media outlets giving a “wink-wink, nod-nod to these violent people to take it to the streets.”

“When you do that, it creates an environment for more violence,” he cautioned. “I’m not blaming what happened in Charlottesville on anybody other than the racist who drove his car into a crowd of people, a person I believe to a racist if the reports I read are true, and I believe they are. But I’ll tell you this: we had months and months where Trump rallies and anything that was right-of-center were attacked by leftist thugs who beat the hell out of people and created a violent scenario. When you do that, you create a scenario where more violent people want to show up at protests simply to get in fights, and to have that experience.”

“The far left gets violent, then the far right gets more violent, then the far left ups the ante, and then the far right ups the ante, and we end up with dead people,” he said.

“This is where we have come as a nation, and it’s not Trump’s fault, and it’s not the right’s fault,” Darby said. “What happened is the left lost an election. They thought they had their revolution, and they were going very, very far – whether from opening our borders to a myriad of other issues. They lost an election and they can’t stand it, so now they’re going to take it to the streets. That’s what they’re doing. And then they’re going to say look how violent the country became under Trump, and how racist the country became under Trump.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern.