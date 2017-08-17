RNC Spox Kayleigh McEnany: Breitbart ‘Very Good at Calling Out the Media’s Game’

Kayleigh McEnany, Republican National Committee spokeswoman talked with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday regarding President Trump’s response to events in Charlottesville and media reaction to it.

Said McEnany, “The President denounced hate again, and again, and again,” adding, “The media wanted to create this narrative that the President didn’t go far enough. They succeeded and the President came out Monday and specifically named those groups.”

But as McEnany pointed out the media then said that wasn’t enough because Trump used a teleprompter and then the free form press event on Tuesday wasn’t enough. “They are completely moving the goal line,” she said. “I think Don, Jr. his son said it best on Twitter, my Father’s playing a game where the goal line keeps being moved farther and farther away.”

Said McEnany, “The President has denounced it and we stand categorically with him in denouncing hate and promoting love.”

McEnany also said, “Places like Breitbart are very good at calling out the media’s game.” She also cited Media Research Center as “another great entity that does so.”

“It’s going to take places like Breitbart and Media Research Center doing this because there aren’t enough leaders standing up and doing it themselves,” added McEnany.

