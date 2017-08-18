Sonnie Johnson: Focusing on the Symbolism of Statues ‘Stops the Conversation’

Conservative commentator, podcaster, and writer Sonnie Johnson joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday to discuss reactions to President Trump on Charlottesville and the growing pressure to remove Confederate monuments across America.

“The problem with symbolism is that it stops the conversation, ” said Johnson, referring to the focus on statues.

She continued, “It halts any logical, rational conversation because as soon as you present this symbol it becomes about what you feel. It becomes about your feelings and emotions and not actual facts.”

Said Johnson, “One of your first jobs, when you become a black Republican or Black conservative, is to dispute the symbolism.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

